The Casper Municipal Court, located on the fifth floor of the Hall of Justice, 201 N. David St., will be closed for two weeks, according to its website.

The court will be upgrading its security systems from today, Monday, through Friday, July, 29

It will reopen Monday, Aug. 1, with normal procedures and operating hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are no court dates scheduled during this time. So services will remain largely uninterrupted through the closure.

The payment drop box at City Hall, 200 N. David St., will still be available for cash and check payments. The city’s online fine payment portal will be operating, too.

Municipal Court staff will be available by email -- municourtclerk@casperwy.gov -- and phone -- (307) 235-8267.

Phone calls will be sent to voicemail and will be returned in the order they are received.

Fine and payment deadlines remain in effect during the closure.

