UPDATE (7:22 p.m.)

The fire that broke out near Powder River this afternoon grew to 414 acres before it was extinguished later in the day.

Also, U.S. 20/26 has reopened, according to WYDOT.

Natrona County Fire District Chief Brian Oliver says fire crews from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Bar Nunn assisted in suppressing the blaze, calling it a "true team effort."

Most units are clearing the scene, Oliver told K2 Radio News, but one truck will remain in the area for a time to patrol hot spots.

UPDATE (5:27 p.m.)

Natrona County Fire District Chief Brian Oliver tells K2 Radio News that firefighters have stopped the fire's forward progress.

Oliver says the fire has been turned away from US 20/26. Crews are still working the southern flank of the blaze with fire engines and aid from aircraft.

Oliver estimates the blaze at 150 acres in size, but says it could be larger.

No structure damage or injuries have been reported, but agricultural land has been burned.

This story will be updated as the situation develops.

======================================================

Original Story:

A large wildfire broke out near Powder River in west-central Natrona County on Thursday, forcing local authorities to close a portion U.S. Highway 20/26.

Natrona County Fire District Chief Brian Oliver asked that everyone avoid the area for the time being.

WYDOT did not have an estimated time for the highway to reopen.

Few details about the blaze itself were immediately available. There were no immediate reports of property damage or injuries.

The fire is burning in a field, mostly comprised of dry grass. High winds are fanning the flames.

The area is under a red flag warning, meaning weather conditions are ideal for extreme fire behavior.

This developing story will be updated as more information is made available.