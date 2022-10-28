Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School

The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive.

Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.



"We just had a report of a structure fire," Deputy Chief Garvin stated. "Our first arriving engine arrived on scene to find a garage that Kwas on fire, attached to a house."

While the smoke was still fresh, the fire was safely put out, Deputy Chief Garvin said.

"Currently, right now, we have the fire out," he said. "We're in the process of investigating to see what actually occurred at the residence. Right now we're just waiting to see what the investigator comes up with before we start actually overhauling and making sure that the structure is safe for the night."

K2 Radio News arrived on the scene to see a man carrying a little boy away from the house. The boy was covering his mouth with tissue, to block out the smoke.

Deputy Chief Garvin stated that a sleepover was happening prior to the fire, but that everybody got out of the house safely and there were no reports of injuries.

According to Garvin, all Casper Fire-EMS units responded to the fire, with Engine 3 being the first to arrive. The Battalion Chief also arrived on scene, as did Engine 5, Engine 1, Rescue 1, and Engine 2. Casper Fire-EMS was assisted by Engine 12 with the Evansville Fire Department, and an investigator from the Evansville Police Department, who is part of the Natrona County Inter-Agency task force.



K2 Radio News will update this story as more information becomes available. Photos from the fire can be seen below: