Crash Closes Both Lanes Of Interstate 25 In Casper

UPDATE 3:54 p.m.: According to WYDOT, the interstate has reopened.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting that both lanes of Interstate 25 are closed in the Casper area due to a crash. Specifically, the road is closed from Mile Post 185 to Mile Post 186.

The Beverly exit is near Mile Post 186. WYDOT is asking the public to avoid the area and take another route.

Phots reportedly taken from the scene showed a burning vehicle and trailer. There were also reports of black smoke being seen from a distance.

No further information has been released. K2 Radio News will update this story when we learn more.