I-80 Closed Between Cheyenne and Laramie Due to Winter Conditions
10:57 P.M. UPDATE
Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions.
8:52 P.M. UPDATE:
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie have reopened.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Winter conditions have forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
As of 5:10 p.m., the estimated reopening time is in seven to nine hours.
Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures.
