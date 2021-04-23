Casper street maintenance crews will close the Center Street railroad underpass for seven hours early Monday, according to a news release from the streets department.

The closure begins at midnight and is scheduled to end at 7 a.m. Monday.

"The overnight closure allows us to perform work safely while causing less inconvenience to motorists,” streets and traffic manager Shad Rodgers said.

"As there are no commercial or residential buildings in the closure area, we will be doing a full closure and access through the work area will not be granted,” Rodgers said.

Center Street will be closed from West D Street near the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce to West B Street just north of the Dick Cheney Federal Building.

Motorists are advised to use McKinley, Beverly, or Poplar streets to bypass the closure.

For more information, call the city's streets division at (307) 235-8283.

