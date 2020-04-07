Casper/Natrona County Airport Won’t Ask Arriving Passengers About Reasons for Flying
Casper/Natrona County International Airport personnel will not ask people flying here whether they are arriving for work-related purposes, the airport said in a news release.
Likewise, airport personnel will not quarantine anyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There are no restrictions at the Airport for passengers flying in," according to the airport.
Airport management has received questions about these issues in light of Gov. Mark Gordon's April 3 directive about the pandemic:
- Anyone coming or returning to Wyoming from another state or country for a non-work-related purpose to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.
- Any individual who will be in Wyoming for fewer than 14 days must self-quarantine for the duration of the visit.
- Anyone who arrived in Wyoming from another state or country for a non-work related purpose before April 3 must immediately self-quarantine for the remainder of a 14-day period, beginning when they arrived or until when they leave, whichever is sooner.
The airport said nothing will happen, unless things change, about arriving passengers.
