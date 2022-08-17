HEAR ME OUT: Casper is in Need of a Third Wendy’s Location

There are many fast food options in Casper, but one chain in particular seems to be busier than the others.

I try to eat at local establishments as much as I can, but sometimes I just need something quick. Drive-thru fast food is often the answer in those cases. If I am in the mood for a burger, Wendy's is typically my first choice. However, I have found it increasingly difficult to ever eat there since the lines are almost always 20+ cars deep and often overflowing into the street or adjacent parking lot. I simply don't have 30 minutes to wait in a drive-thru line. Therefore, I end up going somewhere else with a short wait time.

Wendy's is obviously doing something right since they are always busy and they do a pretty good job of keeping up with the demand. No matter how fast they crank out the food, the line is always daunting. It is time that Casper gets another Wendy's.

The Casper area has 3 McDonalds, 3 Burger Kings, 4 Taco Johns, and 8 Subways. I think we can squeeze in one more Wendy's.

I can already see the social media comments in my head now. "We don't need more fast food" "You should support local business before fast food" . I agree, but fast food is not going anywhere. There is way too much demand. Adding another Wendy's location would alleviate the amount of traffic at the other locations and give folks on a time crunch another option for a fast meal.

This is the epitome of first world problems, I know. But, it is something I know many of you can relate with. Thanks for coming to my TED talk.

Top 40 Restaurants Casper Wants Right Now