Wyoming’s Favorite Fast Food During Coronavirus May Surprise You

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many businesses in a myriad of different ways, but no matter what, everyone still needs food.

Even during the early stages of the coronavirus, when a lot of business were closed, fast food restaurants did provide the masses with some sort of reprieve. So the question is, what is Wyoming favorite fast food during these times?

Google Maps

A recent study conducted by TheDailyMeal shows that Wendy's is the Wyoming favorite. The methodology used to compile the information came from market research company, Top Data, which analyzed the year over year average percent change in the number of visits experienced by each fast food restaurant chain. This particular data set compared the timeline of June 2019 to June 2020. This study excluded Alaska and Hawaii.

Now that Wendy's is open earlier and serving breakfast, this really isn't a surprise.

Have you been frequenting Wendy's more often since the pandemic started or have you always been a fan?