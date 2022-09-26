The ‘Twisted Pretzel’ Is Opening This Week in the Eastridge Mall

The Flaming Wok will no longer be the only eatery in the Eastridge Mall food court, as the Twisted Pretzel is set to open this Wednesday (September 28th, 2022).

The official Twisted Pretzel Facebook page made the announcement earlier today (Monday, September 26th, 2022), with a picture of the new logo and message that read:

WEDNESDAY’S THE DAY!!

can’t wait to open and serve our customers

cards might not be accepted right away

It's been over two years since the Pretzelmaker closed its door, which has left a void in the mall's food court. The Twisted Pretzel will be run by Carol Allred, affectionately know as the "Pretzel Lady", who ran the former establishment for 28 years and owned it for 26 of those.

After speaking with Lacey Strang (the Pretzel Lady's granddaughter), for the grand opening this Wednesday, it will more than likely be cash only, as they credit card readers may not be set up yet, but that's a small price to pay to have another food option inside Casper's mall.

