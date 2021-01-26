McDonald’s Bringing Back Spicy McNuggets In February

The world's largest and most popular fast food chain, McDonald's, is bringing back its spicy chicken McNuggets starting on February 1st, 2021 for a limited time. They are also bringing back their special Mighty Hot Sauce.

McDonald's made the announcement yesterday via their official Twitter account. The message read:

spicy chicken mcnuggets are back 2/1 but only because u said please

Back in August 2020, McDonald's added their Spicy McNuggets to the menu worldwide for the first time. It was also the first time they had added a new flavor of chicken nuggets in over 40 years.

