5 Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day if You’re Alone

Take this day as an opportunity to spoil yourself.

Valentine's Day is just about here and while everyone in a relationship is getting excited about showering their loved one with love, you may be alone. Maybe you're single or you and your partner just won't be together on February 14. Let me start off by saying that is completely OK. Don't let a silly holiday make you feel lonely or like you can't get in on the fun. There are plenty of ways for you to celebrate yourself.

I think they're calling it "self care" in 2020.

And I believe you should go all in. After all, they say that you can't truly love someone until you love yourself. Although I'm married, there have been plenty of holidays that I have spent on my own. Usually my husband and I celebrate on another day, but I've found ways to make myself feel special when I'm riding solo.

Here's what you can do:

1. Do All the Things: I know it doesn't sound super romantic to buy yourself flowers, but if that's what you want, then do it! I actually bought myself some flowers earlier this week and arranged them in a beautiful vase. I love them just as much as I would if they were from my husband. So buy the flowers and chocolates and wine if that's what you want. Heck, go ahead and buy yourself a Valentine and write in it all of the things you love about yourself. Put that on display, preferably by the flowers.

2. Indulge in Your Favorite Food: Just because there isn't another person with you doesn't mean that you can't dive into a big, juicy steak or a large pot of cheesy, creamy pasta. If you want it, go for it! Maybe you can try to make a fancy meal for yourself. This is something I've done in the past. I've bought myself a prime piece of steak and cooked it at home with a Caesar salad and a big glass of red wine. If you're worried about burning it, then order a steak in. With all of the food delivery services out there, I'm sure you can have anything your heart desires on your doorstep on Friday night.

3. Pamper Yourself: Schedule a massage, facial or mani/pedi for Valentine's Day. Go for the upgraded package if you choose. Allow yourself to get lost in the relaxation. And if you don't want to go out, then give yourself the VIP treatment at home with a long hot bath, a charcoal mask, lavender candles, and a glass or two of wine.

4. Binge Watch: Fire up Netflix or Disney + and get lost in a marathon of your favorite movies. These could be classics or even movies you've had on your "must watch" list that you still haven't seen. Or pull up every season of your favorite show and watch until your heart is content. I'm currently working through every episode of Sex & The City. Have I seen them a dozen times? Yes. Has that stopped me? Nope. If you've ever felt guilty for spending an entire afternoon binging, a holiday should suffice as the perfect excuse to get comfortable.

5. Call Up Your Friends: I'm willing to be that if you really thought about it, there may be someone else you know who will also be along on Valentine's Day. Why not get together with them? Head out for drinks or invite them over for that binge session. I know it sometimes feels like it's easier to wallow in your own self pity (yes, I've done that too), but it would be time better spent if you reached out to someone else who may feel lonely.