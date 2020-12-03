$6 Million Wyoming Home is an Aviator’s Dream

If you happen to own a private jet and want to keep it close at all times, we have found the perfect home for you in Wyoming. This house located outside of Jackson has its own airplane hangar, driveway for your jet, and a neighborhood shared airstrip.

Credit: Richard Lewis/Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates, LLC

50 Landings Way is located in the Alpine Airpark and has 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 5,259 square feet of living space on 1.39 acres. The home is currently for sale for $5.9 million.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Source: Realtor