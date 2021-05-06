7 Most Awesome Things About Being Fully Vaccinated

Raise your hand if you’re tired of masks. Same.

But good news. Vaccines are the way to end masking. In addition to easing up on masking guidelines, there’s a ton of other benefits according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Here’s seven of the coolest things you can do after you’re fully vaccinated*:

1. Gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without a mask.

That’s right. The CDC is finally saying it’s OK to be with other humans and able to see their whole face. Hopefully you’ve been practicing your out-in-public-smile.

2. Gather indoors with unvaccinated people without wearing masks, as long as no one is at a high risk for severe illness.

When you are fully vaccinated, you can put your mask away even around folks who haven’t been vaccinated, as long as no one there has pre-existing medical conditions or is elderly.

3. No masks outside (almost).

Hello, concerts. As long as you’re not in a huge crowd, when you’re fully vaccinated: You. Don’t. Need. A. Mask. Good thing Wyoming hates big crowds anyway.

4. If you travel within the United States, you do not need to get tested or quarantine before or after travel.

Just in time for summer, traveling is resuming (HALLEJUAH), and when you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t have to get tested or quarantine after you fly or travel across states. Beach day, anyone?

5. If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to quarantine or get tested unless you have COVID-19 symptoms.

Remember the days of October, November and December when every time you went out in public you had to quarantine after you found out someone you’d been around tested positive? That’s all over after you’re fully vaccinated.

6. You’re helping keep our community safe and open.

We’ve all been through a lot over the last few year. Vaccinations are the best way to keep you, your loved ones and your neighbors healthy and our community free from regulations.

7. TBD

The CDC has been relaxing and expanding guidelines for fully vaccinated people on a regular basis. As more people get vaccinated, more time passes and they’re able to learn more, they’ll probably keep going. So vax up.

*You’re considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second dose of a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

The coolest part? It’s insanely easy to get vaccinated in Casper. And it’s all about choice – pick your vaccine, pick your location, pick your appointment time or just walk-in. Get all the details at CasperVsCovid.com.