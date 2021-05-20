9 Reasons You Should Go to the Casper COVID Block Party

COVID, it’s been real. But enough is enough.

To give COVID a kick in the rear on its way out the door, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and Casper VS. COVID is throwing the COVID Block Party Friday, May 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. As the pros administer vaccines inside the COVID Vaccine Center (CVC) at the old Macy’s, a (COVID) Block party is going down with some of Casper’s favorite food trucks, discounts, giveaways, raffles and a sunny forecast in the mall parking lot. And you should be there. Here’s why:

1. Awesome local food trucks

We have a taste for any palette with 307 Street Tacos, Papa’s Pork Chops, The Curly Wolf Den, Papa Lombardi’s Italian Smokehouse. <remove drool from mouth>

2. Discounts to delicious food trucks

If you get a vaccine May 21, or if you’ve already been vaccinated and bring someone new to get a vaccine, you’ll receive a voucher for special discounts from all of our food trucks.

3. It takes less than 30 minutes to get vaccinated.

The CVC is a well-oiled machine, so you can get any of the three vaccines (your choice) in under 30 minutes, which includes the 15-minute observation period. So on your lunch hour, get vaccinated, then chow down on delicious food from our food trucks. If you happen to tell your boss that it takes longer, we will neither confirm nor deny this.

4. Free CNFR tickets

It was a big bummer not having CNFR in Casper last year, so we’re welcoming it back in a big way. Anyone getting a vaccine, or anyone who has already been vaccinated and brings someone new to get vaccinated, will receive a free ticket to one night of CNFR, while supplies last. That’s it. Just get vaccinated and get a CNFR ticket.

5. Anyone 12 and over is eligible for a vaccine

Pfizer was just approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration for kids 12-17. Schools are staying open.

6. Concert ticket giveaways

If you get a vaccine May 21, or if you’ve already been vaccinated and bring someone new to get vaccinated, you’ll be entered into a giveaway for ZZ Top, Foreigner and Casper Comic Con tickets. Concerts, we missed you.

7. Whichever vaccine you want, you get.

This is the Cowboy State, and we’re all about choice. Anyone over 18 can select whichever brand of vaccine is best for you. You want Pfizer? Cool. Moderna? Done. Single-dose Johnson & Johnson? Check. Your vaccine wish is our command.

8. Fully vaccinated people can basically return to life as normal

If you’re fully vaccinated (two weeks after your last dose), you don’t need to wear masks or socially distance. There are a few exceptions, but for the most part, it’s game back on.

9. It’s gonna be a party.

There’s food, Bob Price will be on location, giveaways, great weather in the forecast. What else could you want?