A Misty Morning for Natrona County Until 9 AM
There's a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton that there is a "Patchy Dense Fog This Morning" in Natrona County.
Visibility dropping to around one quarter mile at times.
Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use low beams when encountering the fog.
Scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain are also a possibility today.
Get our free mobile app
Check Out This Gorgeous (And Terrifying) Lightning Storm in Casper
Casper is in the midst of a lightning storm that has to be seen to be believed.