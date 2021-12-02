If you like steakburgers and frozen custard, you're going to love what's coming to Cheyenne. A new Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers franchise will be making its way to the capital city. It'll be just the second location for the steakburger joint in Wyoming, as the first resides in Laramie.

Freddy's Public Relations Specialist, Kim Huynh, gave confirmation of the new project to Cap City News on Thursday (December 2nd) that the popular fast food burger joint would be coming to Cheyenne.

According to Huynh, they're looking to take up the spot near 1608 Prairie Avenue in Cheyenne. Perhaps that would put it at roughly a spot near Lowes, Discount Tire, Kohl, and Buffalo Wild Wings. Could this be it?

The Google Maps image may not look just like it does now, but you get it. When the store is ready to open up, it'll look a little something like this...

It remains to be seen, but an announcement will be made in the coming months of the formal development timeline. Huynh also mentioned that there is yet to be a confirmed opening date.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers are all over the country. In fact, they just opened their 400th location just a couple months back in September.

The restaurant chain is named after Freddy Simon, a World War II Veteran. He was the father of Bill and Randy Simon, the brothers who co-founded the joint in 2002 while working with friend and business partner Scott Redler. The menu is said to be like what Freddy would prepare for his family. You can check out their menu at the link provided here.

As someone who has had Freddy's more than a few times, you won't be disappointed! In the meantime, it's nice to know that Cheyenne is growing, but we could always get bigger!

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

- 11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

REMEMBER: Cheyenne Still Loves this Lost Hamburger Stand and Drive-in

READ MORE: The Best Burgers in Cheyenne According to Yelp!