Great News: Wyoming Residents Can Own a Freddy’s Franchise

There are a plethora of different restaurants, both sit down and fast food, that we wish we had here in the Cowboy State. We can now add Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to the list.

Full disclosure, there is one already in Laramie, but as of right now, that is the only one statewide.

If you have never been to a Freddy's location, first off, you are definitely missing out. There is a very noticeable difference between a regular 'ole hamburger and a steakburger. Other than taste, the difference is the cut. While a regular hamburger is generally made from ground cuts from the bitt, a "steak burger" is usually made from the sirloin, ribeye or even T-bone. Because of the higher quality meat, it tends to be leaner, yet more flavorful. It also usually means a steak burger is more expensive, but definitely worth it.

So what all does it take to own a Freddy's franchise?

Love for the Freddy’s brand, food and culture

Strong background in operations, franchising or restaurant management (preferred)

Community-focused with a passion to help team members grow

Net worth of 1 million dollars (or more)

Liquid assets of $400,000 (or more)

4-unit minimum to grow with the company

Compared to other franchise chains, that's not bad at all.

The video (shown below), is one of my favorite food-based, chain restaurant commercials. As a matter of fact, it's one of the reasons I drove all the way to Denver, just to try them out the first time (okay, that and a live Denver Nuggets game, but still). The official Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers YouTube channel posted the video along with a caption that really hits the nail on the head:

In today’s world, balance is key. Don’t overdo it, but don’t deny yourself. It’s okay to flex your diet. It’s quite alright to indulge. And when you do, you owe it to yourself to have the best. #FreddysWorthIt

