Aaron Carter has died. He was 34.

The singer and pop star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, Calif Saturday (Nov. 5).

According to TMZ, authorities found Carter's body in his home bathtub after they received a 911 call around 11AM. The caller told authorities that a man had drowned.

According to reports, homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene, though there appeared to be no signs of foul play via an initial investigation.

At time of publishing, Carter's home is currently cornered off with caution tape and police are on the scene.

Carter is survived by his 11-month-old son, Prince.

In late September, fans called authorities after they believed Carter was actively doing drugs off-camera during an Instagram Live. Numerous fans who watched the livestream called 911, believing the singer might overdose after the screen went black and viewers heard spraying and inhaling noises.

When police arrived to Carter's home, they were at first unable to contact the singer via phone or knocking. Once they were able to enter his home, authorities did not find drugs. Carter claimed the reason he didn’t answer the door initially was because he was sleeping. As for the noises heard during the livestream, he alleged that it was just air freshener.

Carter was best known for his 2000 hit cover of "I Want Candy," as well as his first two albums: 1997's self-titled debut, which Carter released when he was just 9, and 2000's Aaron's Party, which sold 3 million copies and featured songs such as "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and "That's How I Beat Shaq."

During his rise to fame in the early 2000s, Carter opened concerts for Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys and more. His songs were frequently played on Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, MTV and other music and teen-oriented channels at the time.

Carter famously made a guest appearance on Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuire in 2001.