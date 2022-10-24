AC/DC’s Brian Johnson writes about his Cinderella lives
Before he began tearing the roof off arenas as lead singer of hard rock icon AC/DC, Brian Johnson was fixing roofs. In his new memoir, the “Highway to Hell” singer recounts how he went from being a vinyl car roof fitter in the northeast of England to leading one of the most hailed bands in the world. It’s a Cinderella story. Johnson, now 75, was a Cinderella at least three times, never giving up on his dream of singing in a rock ‘n’ roll band. “The Lives of Brian Johnson” from Penguin Random House is out this week.
