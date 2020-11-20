WATCH: This The Most Wyoming ‘Thunderstruck’ Cover Ever

Having a Wyoming attitude doesn't necessarily mean you're from here. In this case, these gentlemen have never even seen the Americas, but they would all fit in here perfectly.

The band Steve'n'Seagulls completely nailed a cover of AC/DC's hit Rock song, Thunderstruck, in the most redneck, but awesome way ever!

The band actually hails from Finland, but they embody that ole timey sound better than most USA musicians ever could. Even if you're not a fan of the original Thunderstruck, you have to appreciate the sheer skill involved in the making of this cover, which was covered live.

Compare the AC/DC version against the country/bluegrass version and let us know which version you like better. We're 100% sure Angus Young would be proud.