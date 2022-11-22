While Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured the Spider-Men from a variety of dimensions, it was mostly set in a single universe, the one that’s home to Miles Morales. The upcoming sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, will send Miles [checks notes] across the Spider-Verse, into multiple dimensions that are home to other Spider-Men.

In fact, in a new interview with Empire Magazine, writer/producer Phil Lord reveals the movie has six animation styles — suggesting the film visits (at least!) six different Spider-Verses. As he put it:

So we’re taking those tools, adding all the things we learned on The Mitchells Vs The Machines, and then growing them further to accommodate the ambition of this movie. Which is to wow you every time you enter a new environment, and also to make sure that the style of the movie reflect the story, and that the images are driven by feelings, as opposed to some egg-headed art project. Which it also is, by the way!

The first Across the Spider-Verse trailer showed Miles traveling to two different universe, which Lord identified in the Empire interview as “Earth-50101, which we’re calling ‘Mumbattan’ – that’s based on an Indian comic-book look – and Nueva York from Spider-Man 2099’s world.” Mumbattan is likely home to Spider-Man: India, an Indian Spider-Man first introduced in a 2004 Marvel mini-series. Later, he was included in the original “Spider-Verse” comics storyline.

Spider-Man 2099 made a cameo appearance at the end of Into the Spider-Verse, so his inclusion in this sequel is not a surprise. He will be voiced by Oscar Isaac. The other new characters will include Spider-Punk, a British punk rock Spidey, who will be portrayed by Daniel Kaluuya.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to open in theaters on June 2, 2023. A second sequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse, is expected to follow in 2024.