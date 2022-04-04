‘Active’ Situation In Evansville After Pursuit

Police say there is an active situation in Evansville following a pursuit.

According to a statement on social media, Evansville Police assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol in a chase. The statement says an individual ran from troopers when they attempted to make a traffic stop.

Get our free mobile app

Evansville Police assisted after troopers called for help.

According to the statement, the active scene is on Craig Thomas.

No further information was available.