Adele’s Las Vegas Residency Dates Rescheduled: See the Full List Here

Adele's Las Vegas residency dates have officially been rescheduled!

The "Hello" superstar announced the good news about her upcoming Weekends With Adele residency in a statement on her website.

"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," Adele wrote. "I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever!"

Adele also alluded to critics who were unhappy with her decision to postpone the shows, which were originally supposed to take run in early 2022. Although she felt bad about the situation, the singer expressed confidence that she made the right choice.

"To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me," she added.

The newly rescheduled run kicks off Nov. 18 and concludes March 25, 2023.

Diehard fans will likely notice Adele also added several additional shows to Weekends With Adele. Instead of the originally planned 24 dates, Adele will now grace The Colosseum at Caesars Palace 32 nights.

Check Out Adele's Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates, Below:

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Friday, March 3, 2023

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Friday, March 10, 2023

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023

Saturday, March 28, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Tickets for the show will be hard to come by. Priority access will go to anyone who previously purchased tickets for the rescheduled dates. After that, anyone who had signed up for the original ticket presale and was then waitlisted will be given access to another presale.

According to Ticketmaster, fans who are eligible will receive an email invite to buy tickets Aug. 3. For general Adele concert tickets, click here!

On Jan. 20, Adele tearfully postponed her Vegas shows, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic a main reason for the delay. She was due to play her first set Jan. 21.

Since then, some fans had wondered if the dates would ever be rescheduled, especially after the star alluded to the possibility of trying to get pregnant again in 2023.