For some people, ghost stories aren’t just spooky tales to share while sitting around a campfire and roasting marshmallows. There’s a subset of the population who believe they have actually lived out a ghost story in real life. In fact, some people claim they have even lived beside ghosts in their own homes.

It turns out there are quite a few celebrities who have had ghostly roommates over the years. Some stars, such as Demi Lovato and Octavia Spencer, had pretty friendly experiences with their otherworldly houseguests. Others, including the likes of Miley Cyrus and Jessica Alba, were justifiably terrified by encounters that verged on the demonic.

Celebrities Who Lived in Haunted Houses Below, check out 25 stars who claim to have lived in haunted homes.