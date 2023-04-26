New ‘Little Mermaid’ Trailer Reveals Live-Action Flounder

Disney keeps gradually revealing the various live-action updates of the classic characters in their new version of the animated classic The Little Mermaid. “Live-action” is not quite the right term here, though. It’s not like they cast a fish to play Flounder, Ariel’s underwater buddy. They just made a slightly more realistic-looking (though still talking) fish. (He’s voiced by Jacob Tremblay.)

You can see the new Flounder, along with Scuttle the seagull (voiced by Awkwafina), along with Halle Bailey’s Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King’s Eric, and Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula, in the new trailer below:

“Live-action remakes” has become an increasingly confusing term because of stuff like this. Yes, there are live-action actors in this Little Mermaid. But also there are plenty of animated characters as well, they just don’t look as cartoonish as they used to. (The Lion King “live-action remake” was almost entirely CGI.)

Here is the new Little Mermaid’s official synopsis:

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

The Little Mermaid is scheduled to open in theaters on May 26. Tickets for the film are now on sale.

