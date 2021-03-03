Affidavit: Casper Man Videoed Women Using Restaurant Restroom

A Casper man is accused of filming women using a restaurant restroom while he worked there.

Douglas Michael Dickey is charged with 19 counts of voyeurism in Natrona County Circuit Court.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, police began investigating a sex offense case at the Casper Denny's.

Court documents state an employee there found a cellphone in a cleaning bucket that was pointed at a toilet. The employee also noticed that the phone was recording video.

A manager later spoke with Dickey, who was sent home. Dickey was later fired.

Court documents state Dickey would spend three to four hours cleaning the women's restroom at the restaurant despite only needing 15 or so minutes to clean the men's.

According to the affidavit, police searched Dickey's Google account and found 18 videos that appeared to be taken from the inside of a women's restroom stall.

Further, in each of the videos, Dickey's face is seen when he starts recording the video and setting up the cellphone. He reportedly covered part of it ot hide it from the victims.

Court documents allege that the videos all appear to show women using the restroom.

Additionally, police say two of the videos show minors using the toilet. In one video, the girl was of middle school age.

When questioned, Dickey reportedly said that he had "parted ways" with Denny's. He also told police that he was responsible for the dish room, bussing tables and mopping and cleaning the restrooms.

When a detective asked Dickey if he knew why he was being questioned, he ended the interview, court documents state.