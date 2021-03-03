Movie About Wyoming Born Actress Looks For Support

Who would have thought that a young woman from the small, unknown Wyoming town of Shoshoni, Wyoming would end up a star on the big screen?

It has been so long that many have forgotten her, but now a Casper-based film and TV production company is putting the final touches on a movie about her life. You can watch the trailer in the video above.

Forgotten Ingenue is the story of actress Isabel Jewell, who preformed in the golden age of movies. You can see her name in the credit roll of Gone With the Wind, Marked Woman, and A Tale of Two Cities.

Born in Shoshoni, Wyoming, on July 19, 1907, Her father was "a prominent doctor and medical researcher."

After years in theater stock companies, including an 87-week stint in Lincoln, Nebraska, she hit the big time after getting a part on Broadway in Up Pops the Devil.

Jewell's film debut was named Blessed Event (1932). She had been brought to Hollywood by Warner Brothers for the film version of Up Pops the Devil. Jewell gained other supporting roles, appearing in a variety of films in the early 1930s.

But by the end of the 1940s, her roles had reduced and her performances were often uncredited. She she even took work in radio dramas in the 1950s.

In 1972 Jewell appeared opposite Edie Sedgwick in the film Ciao! Manhattan. Her final film was the B movie Sweet Kill released in theaters in 1973.

She committed suicide in 1972.

To put the final touches on Forgotten Ingenue local film maker Dennis Rollins needs to raise $30,000. He has started an through an Indiegogo campaign to complete production.

The production will still be completed if the goal is not reached but much will have to be trimmed from the movie.

On a more personal note I had the privilege of having the actress who plays Isabel Jewell as my producer for the Wake Up Wyoming radio show, which is heard on 3 stations around the state. Alexandria Trimble, who I called The Lady Alex, is a Wyomingite herself and bares a striking resemblance to Isabel Jewell.

Alexandria Trimble (The Lady Alex) as Isabel Jewell

BOSUN VIDEO - Isabell Jewell & Betty Davis