Sequel To Wyoming Film ‘Wind River’ In Production

In the original movie "Wind River" a veteran hunter helps an FBI agent investigate the murder of a young woman on the Wyoming Wind River Indian Reservation.

The movie was well-received. Folks enjoyed the story as well as the stunning scenery shot of the area.

It was just announced that there will be a sequel to the 2017 film, also to be set on the Wind River Reservation.

If you saw the first movie you saw scenes from both Utah and Wyoming. So no, it was not 100% shot in Wyoming even though they tried to make it look like it was.

The cast included Jeremy Renner, most known today as Hawkeye from the Marvel Avengers movies. Elizabeth Olsen, currently best known as Scarlet Witch in those same Marvel Movies, and Graham Greene.

That first movie was written and directed by Taylor Sheridan. If you watch the credits of TV shows and movies you'll know her from the TV show “Yellowstone.”

But don't expect the original cast, writer, or director in this next iteration.

As for the new plot:

As a wave of murders remains unsolved, the FBI enlists the help of Hanson, who finds himself embroiled in a desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante, and the Reserve he calls home. (Variety).

The studio plans to begin shooting in 2023.

The question most Wyomingites will have is, where will it be shot?

Wyoming is a beautiful state but, so often, movies that take place in Wyoming are not shot in Wyoming. The same can be said for TV shows that are supposed to take place in the state.

