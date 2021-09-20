20 Scary Movies All Wyomingites NEED To Watch This Halloween

When I was a kid, my mom would not allow scary movies to be played in her house. The only way to see them for me, was to go to a friends house. I can remember the first time I saw "Nightmare on Elm Street" and because we weren't allowed to watch them, I had no idea what I was getting into. At 7 years old, Freddie Krueger was truly a nightmare and I knew then why we couldn't watch them at home. I wouldn't adventure outside the lines for scary movies until I was in my teens after that.

It's interesting to think that movies have been a part of culture since the late 1800's and horror movies have been there from almost the start. In the late 1890's, French film makers released the first "supernatural" based films and Hollywood has taken the ball and ran with horror films.

You may (or may not) be surprised that inside the Horror Film genre, there are 8 different types of the scary movies according to Masterclass.com.

Psychological horror

Slasher

Gore

Body Horror

Found Footage

Monster Horror

Paranormal Horror

Comedy Horror

Movio.co released a study in 2018 about the actual amount of people that watch horror flicks and you may be a bit surprised. At the box office, horror movies have been a success for many years. The remake of the movie "It" in 2017 is the highest grossing horror movie ever, pulling in $327.5 million. #2 on the list is 1999's "The Sixth Sense" raking in $293.5 million and #3 on the list is the 1975 Classic Jaws that brought in $260 million. (this list didn't make an adjustment for inflation for their first list)

Needless to say, horror movies are VERY popular and especially this time of the year. We turned to our Facebook page to find out the horror movies our listeners love to watch and we put together a list of the top horror movies that ALL Wyomingite's need to watch if you enjoy being spooked!

20 Horror Movies To Watch During Halloween

[carbongallery id="611d48b81471bc10caa248c4"]