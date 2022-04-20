‘Cinema at the Station’ Returning to David Street Station This Summer

It's become an institution of Casper summers. David Street Station recently announced the return of 'Cinema at the Station,' a drive-in-like experience that allows community members to bring a blanket and a bowl of popcorn and watch movies on a big screen under the summer skies.

On Wednesday, David Street Station announced the return of the event, as well as the slate of films that will be shown.

Beginning on June 10 and lasting through July and August, Cinema at the Station will feature a wide array of films that will make viewers laugh and probably cry.

As is typically the case, these movies are family movies but that doesn't mean they don't tackle important issues, such as love, loss, grief, abandonment, and finding the hero in yourself.

Encanto will begin the season, and Finding Nemo will end it. The following films will be shown:

Encanto - June 10th

The Incredibles - June 17th

Cars - July 15th

UP - July 29th

Luca - August 12th

Finding Nemo - August 26th

This event is free and open to the public.

"Get your popcorn ready, and we'll see you all then!" the David Street Station wrote in a Facebook post.

