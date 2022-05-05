How do you feel about sleeping over canyons? What about a teepee? Do you love the Wind River area? If you can answer yes to all those questions, I have found a unique place that you really can stay at.

While browsing around Airbnb, I found this super-unique location where Wind River meets the Bighorn River near Thermopolis. It's a teepee hosted by Michael that apparently includes a day pass for the hot springs.

This is glamourous camping in Wyoming indeed.

You Can Stay in this Wyoming Teepee Overlooking the Wind River

Here's a little bit of how Michael describes this place:

Glamour camping offers the wilderness access and fresh air of camping, but filled with lush & comfortable amenities! We are conveniently located just 5 miles from Thermopolis, the Hot Springs State Park, and overlooking the Wind River meeting the Big Horn River...We are currently constructing 8 tipi sites on our 60 acre retreat

So they'll eventually have 8 teepees? Nice. As you might imagine, you can't stay there for free. The current nightly cost is $269 as of this writing. It must be worth it as the more than 62 ratings average almost a perfect 5 with many saying this is the best place they've ever stayed.

Check out Michael's full Airbnb listing for more details, pics, updates and availability on this one-of-a-kind canyon teepee experience.

