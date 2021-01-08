AFFIDAVIT: Casper Police Followed Blood Trail to Man After ‘Relentless’ Assault

Documents filed in Natrona County District Court allege that Casper police officers followed a blood trail to a man after he "relentlessly" assaulted someone.

Moises Sanchez is charged with two counts of aggravated assault in Natrona County District Court, which is a felony punishable by up to 10 years behind bars.

He's additionally charged with domestic battery, third or subsequent offense.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, police were called to a residence on Tranquility Way Dec. 19 for a reported disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a man with a "massive" cut to his head with blood pouring from his ear. The kitchen in the apartment was covered in blood and broken glass from a table and bottle of vodka.

Initially, the man said he did not want to speak with the police and simply wanted medical attention. However, he eventually agreed to speak with police at a local hospital.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police that he heard a knock at his door at roughly 10 p.m. the night of the incident. When he cracked the door open, he saw Sanchez standing there with a handful of papers. Sanchez then kicked the door open, which knocked the victim backward into an apartment.

Sanchez then threw the victim into a glass table located in the center of the kitchen, according to court documents.

"The glass table shattered, causing glass to go all over the kitchen," the affidavit states. "Sanchez then continued his relentless assault on (the victim) by punching and kicking him repeatedly."

The affidavit goes on to state that Sanchez relented at some point, but when the victim began screaming for help, Sanchez continued the assault and hit the victim with a bottle of vodka, breaking it.

Sanchez then threw the victim's phone to the floor and left, according to court documents.

According to the affidavit, police were able to track fresh blood from an apartment to a black Toyota where Sanchez was sitting. Court documents state he tried to leave the area but was quickly apprehended.

For his part, Sanchez told police that the incident stemmed after the alleged victim "wouldn't leave him alone," according to court documents.

Sanchez has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the chargers and will do so during an upcoming district court arraignment.