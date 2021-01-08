Suspicious Person Reported Near Casper School, Police Up Presence

Casper police will have an increased presence in the area of Beverly and Amherst on Friday after someone reported a suspicious person near a school.

Though a statement released Friday doesn't explicitly state which school the incident happened near, Sagewood Elementary is in the neighborhood.

According to Friday's news release, someone reported that an adult followed them closely as they were walking.

As a result, Casper police will have an increased presence in the neighborhood after school.

"We want to share our sincere appreciation for the individual who saw something suspicious and reported it," Friday's release states.

The school district offers the following tips to keep students safe:

Don't talk to strangers.

Do not approach a strange vehicle.

When walking to and from school, try to walk with a friend or in a group.

Be aware of your surroundings and avoid distractions such as looking down at electronics or wearing headphones while walking.

The school district reminds the public to contact local law enforcement if you see something suspicious.