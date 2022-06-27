Affordable DOOMSDAY Bunker on The Wyoming/South Dakota Boarder

Had enough of the world? Want to crawl into a hole and pretend all of this CRAP isn't happening?

Do you think the end times will hit us any day now?

Then again, you might just hate people in general. That's always a great excuse.

Well then Have I got a place for you.

This U.S. Army base has 575 private military-built, concrete and steel, all-risk bunkers, that are now repurposed and affordably priced for you, or even your entire family. Unless it's your family that you're trying to hide from.

BUT HOLD ON... Maybe for you, if they will have you. They are looking for a diverse group of people with various skill sets to survive after an apocalyptic event.

Live there full time or just go out there to get away from it all. Your choice.

Vivos xPoint is located near the Black Hills area of South Dakota, just south of the City of Edgemont. Real close to the Wyoming border.

The Black Hills Army Base was originally built by the Army Corps of Engineers in 1942 to 1967. Your home will literally be BOMB PROOF.

The Army then sold the property to the City of Edgemont. They then sold it to a cattle rancher. The bunkers were empty since 1967 until Vivos purchased the property and repurposed them.

It is out in the middle of nowhere. That is the point. That is also why should there be a nuclear war, it might just be the safest place to be. The map below will show you.

attachment-bunker map loading...

These hardened concrete military bunkers are the largest survival shelter community on Earth, with accommodations for more than 5,000 people. Though not many live there yet.

Vivos has a security team they claim can spot anyone approaching the property from 3 miles away with just one road in and out.

Actually, if you don't mind the isolation and quiet, these homes look nice.

The mountains near this community are beautiful. There is plenty to see and do out there so you won't die of boredom.

Bunker homes start at $35,000.

Being underground like they are I bet they are warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

