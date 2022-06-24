Wellspring Health Access Director Issues Statement on Roe V. Wade

For proponents of women's rights and body autonomy, Friday was a dark day on both fronts, as the Supreme Court voted to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case, thus ending the decades-old ruling that legalized abortion across the nation.

Julie Burkhart, the Director of Wellspring Health Access, a women's health clinic that recently opened in Casper, issued a statement on the decision, calling it 'devastating.'

“The Supreme Court’s ruling today is a devastating blow to abortion access in Wyoming and across the country," Burkhart stated in a press release. "With this ruling, the Court rejects the fundamental right of women and all people to make decisions about their bodies, their families and their health without interference from politicians. As with all attacks on reproductive health care, the impact of this ruling will be felt most severely by those who already face the greatest barriers to access. In Wyoming, that includes people living in rural communities, the Native population and people with low incomes."

Burkhart stated that she and her team remain committed to doing anything they can to help the people of Wyoming get the healthcare they need.

She also confirmed that they are still planning on opening the Casper branch of the Wellspring Health Access Clinic, and that they will continue to provide compassionate abortion care as long as it is legally permitted.

“The Wyoming constitution has strong protections for Wyomingites’ bodily autonomy," Burkhart said. "We will fight tooth and nail to protect this fundamental right for the people of Wyoming, including in the courts. We call on Wyoming lawmakers to honor the Wyoming constitution and take action to protect abortion access for the people of this state.”

Last month, Wellspring Health Access Clinic was the victim of attempted arson, as a white female broke into the clinic and attempted to burn it down.

There is currently a $5,000 reward for information that would lead to the woman's arrest.

