Amber Alert Update (6:35 p.m.): An abducted child from the Wind River Reservation has been "safely located and in good health" following an Amber Alert issued on January 5, 2021, according to the Wyoming Amber Alert Facebook Page.

Original Story

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing child, last seen at the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming.

They reported an abduction of a "6-year-old female named Savonne M. Jorgenson. She is 3 foot 5 inches, 100 pounds, with black eyes and black hair.

She was last seen at 11 p.m. in her bed at Wind River Reservation on January 4, 2021.

She was in the custody of her aunt and uncle.

Her bedroom window was open and clothing were missing.

She is possibly wearing a gray shirt with yellow sleeves and pink tights.

The vehicle is unknown.

No further information at this time."

If you have any information, please call the Wind River Police Department at 307-332-6880.