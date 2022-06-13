Amber Alert Issued for Three Wyoming Children

An Amber Alert has been issued for three Wyoming children.

Brodie Potter, Marcelina Potter, and Harley Potter were last seen in Arapahoe, Wyoming at 4:10 p.m. on June 13, 2022.

According to a Facebook post from Wyoming Amber Alert, Brodie is a 4-year-old Native American male, Marcelina is a 7-year-old Native American female, and Harley Potter is a 6-year-old Native American female.

"The non-custodial mother forcibly removed three children from the custodial grandparent's home," the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. "The mother is Serena Perea, and she is reported to be with Shelia Blackburn, aka No Seep."

They are possibly in a gray, 2018 Ford Focus with no license plates.

