Parents Seeking Public’s Help in Finding Missing Casper Boy

UPDATE as of 10:00 pm:

Jack's mother has shared that Jack is home and is safe.

"It was due to people who had read the article and seen the FB posts that they noticed Jack and called and texted and messaged!" his mother stated. "It was a collective effort of love and eyes and heart and community! We could not be more grateful!!"

*****

Casper Police are currently searching for a missing Casper boy and need the public's help.

Jack Egan, a soon-to-be-sophomore at Natrona County High School, left his home early Wednesday morning, between 12:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m.

His mother thinks that Jack is currently with his friends.

"Jack was last seen at our home in the Big Tree area," his mother Audrey told K2 Radio News. "He was sleeping in his room when we checked in him at 12:30 a.m. When we checked on him again at 1:45 a.m. he was gone. He had made his bed and left a note saying that he was sorry he was leaving, but that he needed to be with his friends for awhile."

Audrey stated that Jack wrote in the note that he would still show up for his 10 o'clock appointment with his therapist, but that he never did.

"That is when we called the police and filed a Runaway Report," she stated.

Jack is 14 years old, about 5'3 and weighing 110 pounds. He has dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, and acne on his forehead. His mom said that he has a blue backpack with him.

"Honestly, we think he is probably holed up with a 'friend' somewhere here in Casper so we are hoping that a parent will instruct him to call us or to, even better, come home," Audrey stated.

Anybody with information can call the Casper Police Department non-emergency line at 307-235-8278 or they can report anonymously via Safe2Tell Wyoming