WATCH: Natrona County High School Band Performs Awesome Cover of ‘Reel Big Fish’

It may be Friday the 13th, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy an awesome video performance from the Natrona County High School band.

Earlier this morning (Friday, October 13th, 2023), the Mustangs shared a snippet of them performing their rendition of ska punk band, Reel Big Fish's 1996 hit song, Sell Out, off the Turn the Radio Off album.

The official Natrona County High School Facebook page shared the video along with a caption that read:

Wonderful way to start a Friday!

If you never heard the original Reel Big Fish version (or seen the video), here you go. It is definitely a classic.

