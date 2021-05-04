WATCH: NCHS Commercial Music Class Just Finished Their 1st Album

It has often been said that music bridges all gaps, language and cultural included, so it is truly awesome to see the progression of Natrona County High School's Commercial Music class, known as NCM.

The class is made up of 9th - 12th grade students and is designed to teach students the real life application of being a musician in today’s world. The students learn to perform, compose, promote, record, run live sound and lights. The group just put the finishing touches on their first full length album (May 3rd, 2021).

The class's director, Shawn Weis, shared a very insightful and amusing, behind the scenes video of NCM.

NCM's upcoming schedule includes performances at:

Pathways Open House: May 21st, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Pathways Innovation Center

NCM Album Release: June 1st, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Gruner Brothers Brewing

First Artwalk of the Season – June 3rd, 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm, at Art 321

At all events, NCM will have a merchandise table with physical copies of their album, stickers and tumblers, and t-shirts, hoodies, and hats with help of local business Peden’s Shirt Shop to showcase their work and share it with our community. Copies of the album will also be for sale at Sonic Rainbow after the album release on June 1st. All merchandise sales proceeds will go to the NCM program.

For all the latest info on NCM, make sure to follow them on Instagram: @nchscommercialmusic.