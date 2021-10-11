AMBER Alert Issued In Wyoming For 6-Year-Old

UPDATE 8:40 p.m.:

WYDOT announced that the AMBER Alert has been canceled. No further details were immediately available.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol, on behalf of authorities in Idaho, has issued a statewide AMBER Alert.

According to the alert, Jerome, Idaho Police are looking for 6-year-old Kingston James Solis.

Solis was last seen Monday in Jerome and is believed to be in imminent danger.

Police say the suspect is 40year-old Lucy Elena Mendoza. Mendoza is driving a white, 2018 Kia Stinger with Idaho license plate ROXIEE.

Kingston is 4 feet tall and weighs 80 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black and red Avengers backpack. He's missing his two top front teeth.

Mendoza is described as being 5 feet tall and weighs 130 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has no current address and is living out of her car.

Authorities say Mendoza frequents places with free wifi and uses apps on her phone to make calls.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Jerome police at 208-324-4328 or call 911.