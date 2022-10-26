UPDATE: Human Remains Found South of Rawlins Identified

On October 16, at approximately 8:00 AM, a group of Wisconsin hunters found a firearm in the vegetation located in the area where they were hunting.

SEE: The discovery led to a further investigation and partial human remains along with more personal belongings in the same region.

Since then, the Carbon County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the remains to be that of Mark Anthony Strittmater.

READ: Strittmater is the hunter that went missing on October 19, 2019.

The identity was confirmed through dental records.

The remains were located in a densely wooded area approximately 325 yards from prior search areas, according to a press release from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

The release said, "At this time, both the Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the Carbon County Coroner's Office have no evidence suggesting there is foul play indicated."

