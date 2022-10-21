Human Remains Found South of Rawlins, Investigation Ongoing

Human remains have been found just outside of Rawlins, Wyoming.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a press release from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, who wrote that on October 16, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., a group of Wisconsin hunters found a firearm in the vegetation located in the area where they were hunting.

The hunters contacted a Game Warden at the Sandstone Cabin, and the Game Warden contacted the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Coroner's office.

"Upon initial investigation, partial human remains and several items of personal belongings were discovered in the area that the firearm was found, and a primary search was conducted," the press release stated.

Following the initial search, a second search was conducted on October 20 by the University of Wyoming Anthropology Department, the Wyoming State Archaeologists' Office, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, the Carbon County Coroner's Office, local searchers, and a K9 Unit. During this search, even more human remains, as well as personal belongings were discovered.

"At this time, the identity of the remains has not been confirmed," the release stated. "This investigation will continue, but no further information is currently available for release."