Hiker Shares Video of Wyoming’s Abandoned Sand Lake Lodge

Thanks to a new video shared by a hiker, you can see what remains of Wyoming's abandoned Sand Lake Lodge in a remote part of Carbon County.

The YouTube channel Carolyn's RV Life dropped this interesting video of a hike she took to see what's left of Sand Lake Lodge. It's a fairly long video, but she arrives at the location around the 21 minute mark.

If you're not familiar with that part of Wyoming, this is the approximate area where these cabins are located.

Google Maps Satellite View

Just Trails has some backstory on what used to be Sand Lake Lodge. Based on maps from the early 1900's, they believe Sand Lake began operation sometime back in the late 1920's. It ceased operation back in the 1980's.

As you can see from the video, there are only skeletons of what used to be a dozen or so cabins at the lodge, but it's still a very interesting part of Wyoming history if you're looking for an adventure. Just Trails also shared directions on how to get there:

To get here drive about 4 miles west of Centennial on Wyoming Highway 130. Turn right on Sand Lake Road and follow it for 15 miles. Turn left on Forest Road 140 which is immediately past the large parking are for the Sheep Lake and Rock Creek Trails. Follow Forest Road 140 for 1/2 of a mile until it ends at a gate. Beyond this gate is the Sand Lake Lodge.