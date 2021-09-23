Dead Body Found in Natrona County, Near Hiland

According to a press release by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, a human body was discovered near Hiland, in Natrona County.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is investigating everything surrounding the situation, with further information being released when appropriate.

The Sheriff's Office said that no more information will be released at this time, as it is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information they believe is related to this situation, they are encouraged to contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office’s investigations division at (307) 235-9282.

This story will updated when more information is made available.