American Idol Hosting Virtual Auditions for Wyoming Singers TODAY

American Idol, as part of their 'Idol Across America' campaign, is currently holding virtual auditions across all 50 states and today is the day for Wyoming singers to try and live their dream and sing their song.

"American Idol wants to see singers from all 50 states!" their website announced. "Pick your state (that will also be your audition day) and then reserve your time slot for your live virtual audition."

Auditions can be uploaded to a variety of mediums, the website stated.

"Auditioning for American Idol® on ABC (the “Program”) is now easier than ever," the website revealed. "If you meet the Eligibility Requirements, you can audition for Season 6 in a variety of ways, including by posting a Social Media Audition Video to your preferred platform (i.e., Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or Twitter), uploading an audition video to the American Idol® Online Audition portal or virtually attending one of our 'Idol Across America' video chat, virtual auditions via Zoom (the 'Virtual Auditions')."

There are various eligibility requirements, the most notable of which is the fact that singers must be born on or between June 2, 1993 and September 15, 2007.

"If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate this season," the website stated.

Sorry, thirtysomethings, now is not your time.

Eligibility rules also state that singers have to be legal U.S. residents.

There are more requirements as well, which can be read by visiting this link.

Audition times end at 6pm, so set up your webcam or camera phone, do a couple vocal exercises and sing your little hearts out. Maybe YOU could end up as America's next idol.

To register for the event, visit this link.