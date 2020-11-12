New ABC Thriller ‘Big Sky’ Based on Book By Wyoming’s CJ Box

If the story of a new TV show coming to ABC next week sounds familiar, that's because it is. "Big Sky" is based on a book by Wyoming author CJ Box.

If you haven't seen the trailer for "Big Sky" yet, check it out. It looks to be a suspenseful one. I bet CJ Box is proud to be associated with this one.

A Denver TV station spoke with CJ and he said the story was inspired by a trip that his daughter took between the University of Wyoming and their home. When she arrived, he saw that her "check engine" light was on. When he asked her how long it had been that way, she said it had been on for a long time. That inspired the book "The Highway" that became the storyline for the TV show.

If you're new to Wyoming, CJ Box is the author of 27 novels including many #1 bestsellers. CJ's official website gives the synopsis for "The Highway" which will give you an idea what to expect out of the TV show.

When two sisters set out across a remote stretch of Montana road to visit their friend, little do they know it will be the last time anyone might ever hear from them again. The girls -- and their car -- simply vanish.

You can check out CJ's website for more on "The Highway" and watch for "Big Sky" when it debuts on ABC the night of Tuesday, November 17.