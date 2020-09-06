Big Sky Hotel Finds a Bear Sleeping in its Bathroom

What do you do if you find a bear in your bathroom? For most of us, we'll never need to answer that question. But, a hotel in Big Sky country really had this happen recently.

I saw CNN did a story on this bear moment and KRTV News included video of how hotel workers dealt with this big furry visitor who was chilling in their bathroom.

According to their description on YouTube, this happened at Buck's T-4 Lodge & Restaurant. Here's the original video share from their Facebook page.

It was Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to the rescue to handle this bear in a way that wouldn't harm humans or the bear. Based on their follow-up, the bear was safely relocated to the wilderness part of Montana where he can get back to doing regular bear things in bear places.