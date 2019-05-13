‘Armed and Dangerous’ Man Eludes Nebraska, Wyoming Officers

A man who authorities say is considered armed and dangerous managed to get away from law enforcement officers last night in a town just over the Wyoming-Nebraska border.

Stephen Evans, 48, has an extensive criminal history, according to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, and is wanted on felony warrants out of Weld County, Colorado.

On Sunday, authorities learned that Evans may have been staying at a residence near Henry, Nebraska.

At roughly 9 p.m., officers from multiple law enforcement agencies stopped two vehicles leaving that residence. After finding that Evans was not in either of those vehicles, officers went to the home in question.

Evans ran toward a wooded area near the North Platte River.

Officers from six Nebraska agencies as well as Wyoming state troopers and deputies from the Goshen County Sheriff's Office, including K-9 units, for more than four hours. Evans, however, was not located.

Evans is described as standing six feet tall and weighing 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Evans's whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.